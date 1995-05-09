Davon Grayson | Wide Receiver

The Huskies possess one of the worst secondaries in the country and Grayson readily took advantage. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder's highlight grab came on a 75-yard touchdown catch in the opening minutes of the third quarter. On the play in question, he hauled in the pass on the left sideline about 20 yards downfield, then made a Saquon Barkley-esque jump cut back to the right which caused two UConn defenders to collide while he raced to glory. Grayson has put in at least 75 yards receiving in three of four games this season, with Sunday's performance his first of the 100-yard variety (and the 200-yard variety, at that).

East Carolina redshirt senior WR Davon Grayson could be a Day 3 pick in the spring if he stays healthy and is productive this year, in the estimation of Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline.

Grayson missed all of last year with a back injury. "Grayson offers decent size, deceptive speed and reliable hands," Pauline wrote. "He was very effective making the deep reception and also proved his worth as an intermediate range target." Grayson (6'2/190) finished with a 33-448-3 line in 2015.