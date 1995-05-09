Davon Grayson | Wide Receiver

Player Page

Team: East Carolina Pirates
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190

ECU redshirt senior WR Davon Grayson caught 11 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 win over UConn.
The Huskies possess one of the worst secondaries in the country and Grayson readily took advantage. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder's highlight grab came on a 75-yard touchdown catch in the opening minutes of the third quarter. On the play in question, he hauled in the pass on the left sideline about 20 yards downfield, then made a Saquon Barkley-esque jump cut back to the right which caused two UConn defenders to collide while he raced to glory. Grayson has put in at least 75 yards receiving in three of four games this season, with Sunday's performance his first of the 100-yard variety (and the 200-yard variety, at that). Sep 24 - 4:04 PM
