David Reese | Linebacker

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210

Florida sophomore LB David Reese played three games with two broken wrists last season.
Those games included LSU, FSU and Alabama. Jeez. Reese will be asked to step up in a big way this season, with Jarrad Davis landing in the first round last spring. Reese's emergence was very impressive as a true freshman. Florida is a dark horse team to watch this year. Aug 10 - 9:45 AM
