Mychale Salahuddin | Running Back

USC received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 RB Mychale Salahuddin.

"Nothing is set in stone. I'll still be taking visits but I'm taking advantage of the opportunity that's in front of me," Salahuddin said. Rivals ranks the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder as the No. 140 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Outlet analyst Adam Friedman notes that the Trojan pledge "has the toughness to pound the ball between the tackles but is still very fast around the edge" and adds that he is "also very good as a receiver out of the backfield and that versatility will add to the firepower USC already has on offense."