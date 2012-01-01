Shedrick Jackson | Wide Receiver

Auburn received a verbal commitment from three-star 2018 WR Shedrick Jackson.

Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Memphis and Missouri were also in play, here. Jackson (6'1/195) has one major claim to fame -- he is the nephew of all-universe athlete, Bo Jackson, who himself played at Auburn. "Obviously it’s going to get a lot of attention. But really what you’ve got to do is go out there and make a name for yourself," explained the newest baby Tiger to SEC Country earlier in the spring. "It’s not Bo Jackson going out there anymore. It’s not him scoring touchdowns or running 40-yard dashes." He also raised the bar on himself, saying, "There are tons of expectations, but really I just want to go out there and be better than he was." Good luck with that, Mr. Jackson. We will be starting up our old Tecmo Bowl games in anticipation.