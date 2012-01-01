Spencer Rattler | Quarterback

Oklahoma received a verbal commitment from four-star 2019 QB Spencer Rattler.

Rattler (6'0/165) ranks as 247Sports' No. 2 pro-style quarterback for the 2019 cycle. Outlet analyst Steve Wiltfong offers up a nice scouting report on the Phoenix native, noting that he "moves extremely well and is accurate with the football while running to his right or left" and "has a knack for extending plays and is always looking downfield for an open receiver." Rattler is the second commitment HC Lincoln Riley has landed in the 2019 class, joining four-star TE Austin Stogner. The Sooners have had no issues landing pledges since Riley took over for the retiring Bob Stoops earlier this month.