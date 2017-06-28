Welcome,
Tyler Wilson | Wide Receiver
Team:
North Texas Mean Green
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 177
Latest News
Recent News
North Texas sophomore WR Tyler Wilson will transfer.
This one hurts for coach Seth Littrell, who's attempting to rebuild the Mean Green around a pass-first, spread offense M.O. Wilson was one of his more promising perimeter prospects. As a true frosh in 2016, Wilson had 13 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 21.9 yards on 32 kick returns to earn All-Conference USA honorable mention as a kick returner.
Jun 29 - 1:37 PM
Source:
dentonrc.com
North Texas loses WR Tyler Wilson to transfer
Jun 29 - 1:37 PM
More Tyler Wilson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Johnson Jr.
NEB
(1501)
2
J. Allen
WY
(1175)
3
D. Beaty
KU
(1152)
4
C. Sutton
APS
(965)
5
G. Newsome
MCH
(726)
6
M. Rhule
BAY
(724)
7
L. Riley
OK
(695)
8
D. Guice
LSU
(633)
9
S. Buechele
TX
(595)
10
L. Falk
WAS
(564)
Headlines
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
The Cowboys drafted five players ranked in their top 70 and remain excited about Jaylon Smith's potential in 2017.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
»
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
North Texas loses WR Tyler Wilson to transfer
»
Sam Darnold not at USC player run practice
»
Woo: Tanner Lee impressed at Manning Academy
»
EMU signs HC Creighton to contract extension
»
Sunderland turns himself in on felony charge
»
Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty to a felony
»
Sooners land four-star 2019 QB Rattler
»
CB Brown fails to qualify for national team
»
4-star Auburn DT Jackson transfers to a JUCO
»
Jeremiah likens Luke Falk to Kirk Cousins
»
Guice draws comps to Frank Gore, Tomlinson
»
Top 2018 RB recruit Zamir White chooses UGA
