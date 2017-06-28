Tyler Wilson | Wide Receiver

North Texas sophomore WR Tyler Wilson will transfer.

This one hurts for coach Seth Littrell, who's attempting to rebuild the Mean Green around a pass-first, spread offense M.O. Wilson was one of his more promising perimeter prospects. As a true frosh in 2016, Wilson had 13 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 21.9 yards on 32 kick returns to earn All-Conference USA honorable mention as a kick returner.