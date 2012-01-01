Welcome,
Allen Artis | Linebacker
Team:
North Carolina Tar Heels
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 216
Latest News
Recent News
North Carolina senior LB Allen Artis' charges of misdemeanor sexual battery and assault on a female were thrown out.
Upon that news dropping, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced that Artis was cleared to rejoin the football program. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Artis has 20 tackles over 27 career appearances.
Jun 30 - 2:58 PM
Source:
Scout
Artis' charges dismissed; can rejoin UNC team
Jun 30 - 2:58 PM
More Allen Artis Player News
