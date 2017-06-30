Chuck Davis | Cornerback

Virginia redshirt freshman CB Chuck Davis won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Take 5 game.

Having a good start to the Fourth of July weekend? We hope so, but it probably isn't as good as the start to young Mr. Davis' holiday. A freshman transfer from Nebraska who sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations, Davis decided to try for a dance with Lady Luck and purchased the lottery ticket after a recent morning workout. His grandmother was the one who suggested the winning numbers. Even the NCAA will not get to play Grinch with this one, as lottery winnings are not within their tentacled grasp.