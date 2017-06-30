Player Page

Dave McMichael | Center

Team: Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State TE coach and special teams coordinator Dave McMichael has retired.
McMichael has been a coach for 42 years, initially getting his start as a graduate assistant with Bowling Green in 1975. He spent much of his subsequent career at West Virginia. In a statement, McMichael said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Paul Haynes, the coaches I’ve worked with and the wonderful players I’ve had the privilege of coaching." Kent State has not announced an immediate replacement for McMichael on their staff. Jun 30 - 8:16 PM
Source: College Football Talk
