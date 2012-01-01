Player Page

Shaun Dion Hamilton | Linebacker

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 232

Alabama senior ILB Shaun Dion Hamilton left Saturday's game against LSU in the third quarter due to a knee injury.
Dion Hamilton was noticeably frustrated after coming down injured. He sustained a torn ACL in the SEC Championship a year ago, making any sort of a knee injury something to monitor. Consider him questionable-to-doubtful to return to action on Saturday. On the positive side, the senior managed to walk to the locker room under his own power. We'll pass along updates as they become available. Nov 4 - 10:15 PM
