Shaun Dion Hamilton | Linebacker Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 232

Alabama senior ILB Shaun Dion Hamilton left Saturday's game against LSU in the third quarter due to a knee injury. Dion Hamilton was noticeably frustrated after coming down injured. He sustained a torn ACL in the SEC Championship a year ago, making any sort of a knee injury something to monitor. Consider him questionable-to-doubtful to return to action on Saturday. On the positive side, the senior managed to walk to the locker room under his own power. We'll pass along updates as they become available. Source: Chandler Rome on Twitter

Alabama HC Nick Saban indicated that senior ILB Shaun Dion Hamilton (knee) will be a full-participant in August camp. Dion Hamilton is on the mend from a torn ACL suffered against Florida in the SEC Championship Game this past season. He had recorded 64 tackles (9.0 for loss), two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble prior to going down injured. With a healthy campaign, he would put himself in position to draw Day 1 or Day 2 interest in next spring's draft. Source: Marq Burnett on Twitter

ESPN's Edward Aschoff writes that if Alabama senior ILB Shaun Dion Hamilton (knee) can put in a healthy campaign, he "could be one of the nation's best linebackers." Dion Hamilton (6'0/232) tore his ACL against Florida in the SEC Championship Game after notching 64 tackles (9.0 for loss), two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble during the regular season. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him as the No. 2 senior draft prospect at his position. Source: ESPN.com