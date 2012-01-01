Player Page

Bobby Brown | Defensive End

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 270

Texas A&M received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 DE Bobby Brown.
Brown (6'4/270) had initially planned on waiting until November 2 to make his commitment, but opted to take the earlier plunge for personal reasons. Texas A&M topped a pair of behemoths for his pledge, winning the day over both Oklahoma and Alabama. The Arlington, Texas, native indicated that Bama was his runner-up. The strong-but-technically-raw defensive lineman ranks as Rivals' No. 184 overall prospect in the 2018 class. Oct 27 - 7:24 PM
