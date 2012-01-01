Bobby Brown | Defensive End Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 270

Texas A&M received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 DE Bobby Brown. Brown (6'4/270) had initially planned on waiting until November 2 to make his commitment, but opted to take the earlier plunge for personal reasons. Texas A&M topped a pair of behemoths for his pledge, winning the day over both Oklahoma and Alabama. The Arlington, Texas, native indicated that Bama was his runner-up. The strong-but-technically-raw defensive lineman ranks as Rivals' No. 184 overall prospect in the 2018 class. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2018 DT Bobby Brown will announce his pledge on November 2. ESPN's Gerry Hamilton and Tom VanHaaren believe that Texas A&M represents the most real threat to Oklahoma hauling in the outlet's No. 217 overall prospect in the 2018 class. Florida State, Texas and Alabama are also outside contenders for the pledge. Brown (6'4/270) already offers plus-functional strength, but needs to continue to work on his consistency on the technical level as he progresses toward collegiate play. Source: ESPN Insider