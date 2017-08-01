Chase Hansen | Safety

In a Monday press release, Utah announced that redshirt junior S Chase Hansen "is unavailable to practice until further notice."

Utes HC Kyle Whittingham clarified that the defensive back has been dealing with an unspecified issue since before the start of camp. "He’s one of the best players in the conference," Whittingham said. "You always want to be full strength and have the best guys on the field, but if he’s not there, he’s not there. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Hansen as the No. 3 underclassman draft prospect at his position in the spring.