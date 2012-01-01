Player Page

Jeremy Ruckert | Tight End

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 230

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 TE Jeremy Ruckert.
Prime get for HC Urban Meyer on this one. Ruckert (6'5/230) ranks as Scout.com's No. 1 tight end for the 2018 cycle and their No. 40 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. He settled on Ohio State over Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame. ESPN's Craig Haubert comps Ruckert to former Clemson TE Jordan Leggett, writing, "With a little bigger but similar build at the same stage, Ruckert -- like Leggett -- is a smooth, athletic tight end who can be a productive target with big-play ability." All 15 of Ohio State's pledges in the class are four-star recruits, with 14 landing in the ESPN 300. They are looking like prime contenders to earn a No. 1 team ranking when the dust settles, particularly given Alabama's sluggish cycle to date. Jul 18 - 7:27 PM
