Jeremy Ruckert | Tight End

Prime get for HC Urban Meyer on this one. Ruckert (6'5/230) ranks as Scout.com's No. 1 tight end for the 2018 cycle and their No. 40 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. He settled on Ohio State over Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame. ESPN's Craig Haubert comps Ruckert to former Clemson TE Jordan Leggett, writing, "With a little bigger but similar build at the same stage, Ruckert -- like Leggett -- is a smooth, athletic tight end who can be a productive target with big-play ability." All 15 of Ohio State's pledges in the class are four-star recruits, with 14 landing in the ESPN 300. They are looking like prime contenders to earn a No. 1 team ranking when the dust settles, particularly given Alabama's sluggish cycle to date.

Uncommitted four-star 2018 TE Jeremy Ruckert is working with a top-four of Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Ruckert (6'5/230) does not have a commitment date in place, but he plans on sorting that out after he returns home from Beaverton, Oregon, and The Opening. While the Lindenhurst, New York, native could potentially take visits to Michigan and Ohio State later this month, he has no planned visits on his current schedule. Scout.com ranks Ruckert as the No. 40 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle and the No. 1 tight end in the class. Outlet analyst Brian Dohn notes that because he has played his fair share of wide receiver in high school, he still has some blocking concepts which he needs to shore up before he begins his collegiate career.