Ben Hicks | Quarterback

Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 214

SMU redshirt sophomore QB Ben Hicks completed 27-of-37 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 49-28 win over UConn.
Hicks was an even, steady performer throughout the game, tossing touchdown passes in all four quarters to help the Mustangs improve to 4-1. For the campaign as a whole, the 6-foot-1, 214-pounder has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of SMU's games this year. He's up to 1,275 yards passing with a sharp 14/3 TD/INT ratio. Sep 30 - 8:25 PM
