Ben Hicks | Quarterback Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 214

Latest News Recent News

SMU redshirt sophomore QB Ben Hicks completed 27-of-37 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 49-28 win over UConn. Hicks was an even, steady performer throughout the game, tossing touchdown passes in all four quarters to help the Mustangs improve to 4-1. For the campaign as a whole, the 6-foot-1, 214-pounder has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of SMU's games this year. He's up to 1,275 yards passing with a sharp 14/3 TD/INT ratio.

SMU named redshirt sophomore QB Ben Hicks the starting quarterback for Saturday's game against North Texas. Hicks went 9-of-19 for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the opener against Stephen F. Austin. Rafe Peavey and D.J. Gillins, given the allusion of still being in competition for the starting gig, had four attempts combined in that game. Hicks threw for 2,930 yards and a 19/15 TD/INT rate last year. Source: Adam Grosbard on Twitter