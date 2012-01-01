Arion Worthman | Quarterback

Air Force junior QB Arion Worthman threw for 72 yards and ran for 166 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday's 34-30 win over UNLV.

Air Force is a little down this year -- they entered today on a four-game losing skid -- but the Falcons may just claw their way back into bowl contention if Worthman has anything to say about it. He's rushed for 90 or more rushing yards in three straight and has surpassed 135 ground yards in each of the past two. Air Force, now 2-4, should be able to climb within a game of .500 next week against lowly Nevada.