Alex Thomas | Cornerback

Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 180

Cincinnati junior CB Alex Thomas was arrested on aggravated robbery charges and has been suspended indefinitely.
Depending on how this plays out, Thomas might not see the field for the Bearcats for some time. The expected started played in 21 games over the last two seasons, including four interceptions last year. Jul 6 - 9:54 AM
Source: Jeremy Rauch on Twitter
