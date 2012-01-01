Welcome,
Alex Thomas | Cornerback
Team:
Cincinnati Bearcats
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 180
Cincinnati junior CB Alex Thomas was arrested on aggravated robbery charges and has been suspended indefinitely.
Depending on how this plays out, Thomas might not see the field for the Bearcats for some time. The expected started played in 21 games over the last two seasons, including four interceptions last year.
Jul 6 - 9:54 AM
Source:
Jeremy Rauch on Twitter
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
Jul 6 - 9:54 AM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Darnold
USC
(1446)
2
A. Callaway
UF
(1058)
3
M. Corral
HS
(1038)
4
G. Parker
DUK
(919)
5
J. Fruhmorgen
UF
(893)
6
A. Valdez
SYR
(842)
7
D. Carrington
OR
(717)
8
J. Franklin
PSU
(638)
9
D. Law
UAB
(437)
10
J. Butler
IOW
(403)
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Jul 3
Lamar Jackson is the consensus No. 1 overall fantasy pick. How does Thor Nystrom's QB board look below him?
