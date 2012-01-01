Welcome,
date 2012-01-01
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Terry Swanson | Running Back
Team:
Toledo Rockets
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Toledo senior RB Terry Swanson scored three touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards on 29 carries in a 27-17 victory over Northern Illinois on Thursday.
Much of the talk of the Toledo offense is about the passing, but Swanson (5'10/205) is no slouch of a runner, and has now gone over 100 yards in six of the last seven games for Toledo. Two of the touchdowns were from short-yardage (four and one yard, respectively), but his 13-yard scamper was a big one that gave Toledo a 17-14 lead in the third quarter. Swanson will try and make it seven of eight games next week when Toledo plays Ohio.
Nov 2 - 9:35 PM
Toledo senior RB Terry Swanson rushed for 105 yards on only 11 carries in Thursday's blowout win against Ball State.
Much of his damage came on a 71-yard touchdown run. In the last six games he's been active for -- Swanson missed the EMU tilt with an injury -- Swanson has surpassed 100 rushing yards five times.
Oct 27 - 1:05 PM
Toledo senior RB Terry Swanson rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries during Saturday's 48-21 win over Akron.
Swanson didn;t find the endzone, as Toledo was able to pass for countless scores once reaching the redzone. With that said, Swanson did most of the dirty work. He added another 29 yards on two receptions.
Oct 21 - 4:10 PM
Toledo senior RB Terry Swanson rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in Saturday's 30-10 win over Central Michigan.
Playing in soggy conditions, Toledo leaned on their running game to fantastic effect in the victory. Not only did Swanson go off for 145 yards, Shakif Seymour also blasted through the Chippewas for 119 yards rushing. In five games this season -- Swanson missed one due to an ankle injury -- the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder has put together a trio of 100-yard rushing efforts.
Oct 14 - 6:35 PM
Swanson scores three times in 27-17 win
Nov 2 - 9:35 PM
RB Swanson tops 100 yards again in win
Oct 27 - 1:05 PM
Toledo RB Swanson rushes for 123 yards
Oct 21 - 4:10 PM
Swanson slices way to 145 yards rushing
Oct 14 - 6:35 PM
More Terry Swanson Player News
Team News
Team News
Toledo Rockets Tickets
