Terry Swanson | Running Back

Toledo senior RB Terry Swanson scored three touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards on 29 carries in a 27-17 victory over Northern Illinois on Thursday.

Much of the talk of the Toledo offense is about the passing, but Swanson (5'10/205) is no slouch of a runner, and has now gone over 100 yards in six of the last seven games for Toledo. Two of the touchdowns were from short-yardage (four and one yard, respectively), but his 13-yard scamper was a big one that gave Toledo a 17-14 lead in the third quarter. Swanson will try and make it seven of eight games next week when Toledo plays Ohio.