Tre Bryant | Running Back

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 10/6/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200

Nebraska sophomore RB Tre Bryant ran for 192 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in a 43-36 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday.
The hype is real. Even if it was against a Sun Belt team in September, you have to be impressed with the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Bryant. He showed quick burst through the holes, and outside of a few exceptions, the Red Wolves had no answer for him. His touchdown was a one-yard plunge that gave Nebraska a 34-26 lead. Until QB Tanner Lee can prove himself a consistent passer, Bryant figures to be seeing his fair share of loaded fronts moving forward. He'll go up against Oregon next week in a game that has sneaky shootout potential. Sep 3 - 12:11 AM
