Tre Bryant | Running Back Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers Age / DOB: (19) / 10/6/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 200

Nebraska sophomore RB Tre Bryant ran for 192 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in a 43-36 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. The hype is real. Even if it was against a Sun Belt team in September, you have to be impressed with the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Bryant. He showed quick burst through the holes, and outside of a few exceptions, the Red Wolves had no answer for him. His touchdown was a one-yard plunge that gave Nebraska a 34-26 lead. Until QB Tanner Lee can prove himself a consistent passer, Bryant figures to be seeing his fair share of loaded fronts moving forward. He'll go up against Oregon next week in a game that has sneaky shootout potential.

Nebraska OC Danny Langsdorf said that the running backs competition is an open one. "[We’d] love to have one take off with the job. That hasn’t happened yet," Langsdorf said. Sophomore Tre Bryant and juniors Mikale Wilbon and Devine Ozigbo are the names to watch, here. Early in camp, Bryant and Wilbon have been splitting the bulk of first-team snaps. RB coach Reggie Davis indicated that both backs have shown a comfort in the pass-catching game, particularly on screens. Source: Land of 10