LSU four-star 2018 verbal DE commit Adam Anderson has reopened his recruitment.

"Anderson was a key addition to the Tigers class and losing him is a pretty big blow," wrote Rivals analyst Woody Wommack. "Schematically, he seems like a perfect fit and his comparisons to Arden Key are looking more spot on as he continues to develop." Outlet recruiting director Mike Farrell notes that even beyond the specific loss of Anderson, this is a rough decommitment due to the fact that it somewhat stalls LSU's recruiting momentum in the state of Georgia (where the defensive end hails from). UGA -- whom he had previously been committed to before flipping to LSU -- and Tennessee are both looking like they could have an edge now that Rivals' No. 76 overall prospect for 2018 is recalibrating.