Coastal Carolina senior RB Osharmar Abercrombie rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in Saturday's 38-28 win over UMass.

A happy FBS welcome to the Chanticleers, who made their presence felt with a consistent, unrelenting offensive attack -- they scored 21 points in the first half, 17 more in the second half. Abercrombie (5'10/190) was instrumental to the cause, scoring from four yards out just before halftime to give Coastal Carolina a 21-14 halftime lead and later essentially icing the game with a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The senior back averaged a healthy 8.76 YPC. He and the rest of his Chanticleer friends will try to make it two in a row with the big boys when they take on UAB next weekend in what should be a very winnable game.