Player Page

Osharmar Abercrombie | Running Back

Team: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Coastal Carolina senior RB Osharmar Abercrombie rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in Saturday's 38-28 win over UMass.
A happy FBS welcome to the Chanticleers, who made their presence felt with a consistent, unrelenting offensive attack -- they scored 21 points in the first half, 17 more in the second half. Abercrombie (5'10/190) was instrumental to the cause, scoring from four yards out just before halftime to give Coastal Carolina a 21-14 halftime lead and later essentially icing the game with a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The senior back averaged a healthy 8.76 YPC. He and the rest of his Chanticleer friends will try to make it two in a row with the big boys when they take on UAB next weekend in what should be a very winnable game. Sep 2 - 10:57 PM
More Osharmar Abercrombie Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 