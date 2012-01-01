Player Page

Darius Anderson | Running Back

Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

TCU sophomore RB Darius Anderson rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in Saturday's 44-31 upset of Oklahoma State.
Anderson (5'11/205) had the starting gig to himself in this one, as Kyle Hicks sat due to an undisclosed injury concern. He more than carried the weight of the expanded workload, averaging 6.15 YPC in the victory. He scored in each of the final three quarters of the game, with his breakaway 42-yard touchdown with 2:45 remaining essentially putting the contest to rest after Oklahoma State had drawn to within six points. Anderson has posted a stellar 422 yards rushing and six touchdowns in four games. The 4-0 Horned Frogs will be off on bye next weekend, with a home showdown against West Virginia set for the following Saturday. Sep 23 - 7:22 PM
