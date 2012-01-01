Darius Anderson | Running Back Team: TCU Horned Frogs Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 205

TCU sophomore RB Darius Anderson rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in Saturday's 44-31 upset of Oklahoma State. Anderson (5'11/205) had the starting gig to himself in this one, as Kyle Hicks sat due to an undisclosed injury concern. He more than carried the weight of the expanded workload, averaging 6.15 YPC in the victory. He scored in each of the final three quarters of the game, with his breakaway 42-yard touchdown with 2:45 remaining essentially putting the contest to rest after Oklahoma State had drawn to within six points. Anderson has posted a stellar 422 yards rushing and six touchdowns in four games. The 4-0 Horned Frogs will be off on bye next weekend, with a home showdown against West Virginia set for the following Saturday.

TCU sophomore RB Darius Anderson rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in Saturday's 56-36 win over SMU. The Horned Frogs look like they've settled into a timeshare at running back, as both Anderson and Kyle Hicks received double-digit totes of the rock (Hicks had 11 carries). For his part, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Anderson scored both of his touchdowns in the second half, highlighted by a 38-yard scoring scamper in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. In three games this season, the true sophomore has now rushed for 262 yards and three touchdowns. TCU will head to Stillwater for a showdown with the molten-hot Oklahoma State Cowboys next Saturday.

TCU sophomore RB Darius Anderson rushed for 67 yards on 13 carries in Saturday's 63-0 win over Jackson State. Anderson (5'11/205) took lead rushing duties with Kyle Hicks not playing in the game due to an undisclosed injury. The speedster -- he has been timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash -- was not running wild on Saturday, posting a long run of 13 yards, but the Horned Frogs did not need any pyrotechnics given the opponent. Hicks could potentially return for next weekend's showdown with Arkansas, but that has yet to be determined. If not, it will be Anderson's show against the Razorbacks.