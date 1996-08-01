Lexington Thomas | Running Back Team: UNLV Rebels Age / DOB: (21) / 1/8/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 170

UNLV junior RB Lexington Thomas rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in Saturday's 44-16 win over Idaho. Thomas drew the start over Charles Williams, who is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in last weekend's loss to Howard. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder saved his best work for the third quarter on Saturday, when he scored all three of his touchdowns -- including two which went for a combined 122 yards. Thomas has busted out for 341 yards and five touchdowns in just two games. Just how the carry-load will split once Williams returns to action is not yet known, but Thomas has been brilliant in the Rebels' first two games of the season.

UNLV junior RB Lexington Thomas will likely start Saturday against Idaho. In last week's shocking loss to Howard, Thomas came on in relief after Charles Williams, the starter, suffered an ankle injury. Thomas went on to rush for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as one of the team's few bright spots in that game. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Thomas will continue to receive the bulk of carries until Williams returns. Once Williams is back in the fold, the two will continue their timeshare. Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV junior RB Lexington Thomas ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-40 loss to Howard on Saturday. If there's such thing as a positive in a loss to Howard, it was Thomas. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound RB was able to easily maneuver through the Howard defense. His first score was a one-yarder to give the Rebels a 21-16 lead in the second quarter, and touchdown two also gave UNLV a lead; this time 40-36 late in the fourth. With UNLV likely to struggle throwing the ball this year, Thomas will be a key cog in the offense.