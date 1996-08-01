Player Page

Lexington Thomas | Running Back

Team: UNLV Rebels
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/8/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 170

UNLV junior RB Lexington Thomas rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in Saturday's 44-16 win over Idaho.
Thomas drew the start over Charles Williams, who is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in last weekend's loss to Howard. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder saved his best work for the third quarter on Saturday, when he scored all three of his touchdowns -- including two which went for a combined 122 yards. Thomas has busted out for 341 yards and five touchdowns in just two games. Just how the carry-load will split once Williams returns to action is not yet known, but Thomas has been brilliant in the Rebels' first two games of the season. Sep 9 - 10:23 PM
