Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Stretch Run Beckons
Aug 9
Notes: Hoping For Hoskins
Aug 9
Dose: Rockin' Reynaldo
Aug 9
MLB Power Rankings: Week 19
Aug 8
Daily Dose: Birthday Boy Blast
Aug 8
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 7
MLB Live Chat
Aug 7
Daily Dose: Just Keep Winning
Aug 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Joey Rickard exits after taking HBP to head
Wilson Contreras limps off w/ apparent injury
George Springer (quad) activated from DL
MRI comes back clean for CC Sabathia (knee)
Bauer superb again in no-decision Wednesday
Rockies win on Blackmon's 12th inning blast
Jake Odorizzi activated from disabled list
Martin Perez goes eight strong against Mets
Hanley Ramirez (oblique) returns to lineup
Daniel Murphy (hip) out again Wednesday
Joey Gallo homers, reaches base four times
Melancon (elbow) could return this weekend
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: WRs
Aug 7
Late-Round RB Targets
Aug 5
Wide Receiver Notebook
Aug 5
Live Blog: 12-Team PPR Draft
Aug 4
Dose: Tanny In Trouble
Aug 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts release injured DE Kendall Langford
Amari Cooper (leg) misses 5th practice in row
49ers release Pro Bowl C/G Jeremy Zuttah
Dolphins won't give Jarvis Landry extension?
Dion Lewis, James White listed as co-starters
Gillislee (hamstring) has missed last 7 days
Corey Davis (hamstring) remains week to week
Starting QB job is Brock Osweiler's 'to lose'
DV case dropped against FA CB Tramaine Brock
Colts GM admits Luck is uncertain for Week 1
Marvin Lewis (clot) already back with Bengals
Broncos shoot down bogus A.J. McCarron rumor
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
Isaiah Thomas to be ready for training camp?
Willie Reed arrested for domestic violence
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Keith Rocco in #85 for Bud King of Beers 150
Silk replacing Szegedy in No. 85 modified
Christopher: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Max Zachem: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bobby Santos: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Craig Lutz: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Ryan Preece: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Timmy Solomito: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bonsignore: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth eyes career Grand Slam at 99th PGA
W. Simpson preps for home game @ Quail Hollow
Defending Walker heads to Quail Hollow Club
Snedeker (rib) WDs from 99th PGA Championship
Stroud snags maiden win at the Barracuda
Werenski settles for playoff loss in Reno
C. Hoffman solo 3rd; first career WGC top 10
54-hole co-leader Zach Johnson ends solo 2nd
Matsuyama career-low 61; wins WGC by five
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
STM and rookie Pieters co-leads in Akron
Zach Johnson co-leads WGC after R3 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WKU turns to Jackson as new No. 1 receiver
TT frosh QB Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer
Beavs QB McMaryion transferring to Fresno St.
WKU suspends Quinton Baker, two others
USC TE Imatorbhebhe (hip) out for two weeks
Sam Darnold remains Bovada's Heisman fave
Johnny Coach? Manziel interested in sideline
Hilltoppers CB Simmons (knee) out for year
Wake HC Clawson denies throwing L-Jax shade
LSU frosh DE Chaisson 'dominant' in camp
Hurricanes C Nick Linder opts for transfer
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
Man Utd Pre-Season Guide
Aug 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 1
Aug 9
Burnley - Season Preview
Aug 9
Leicester City Season Preview
Aug 8
PL.com Average Draft Positions
Aug 7
Everton Season Preview
Aug 7
Tottenham - Season Preview
Aug 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Andre Gray joins Watford from Burnley
Alexis to miss Arsenal's first two matches
Watford on verge of landing Burnley's Gray
Reds seem unwilling to budge on Coutinho
Sigurdsson move to Everton hits a snag
Brighton winger returns ahead of schedule
Van Dijk submits transfer request
Fosu-Mensah joins Palace on loan
Bournemouth striker back for the Baggies trip
Leicester sign Coventry City standout
Andy Carroll stepping up recovery efforts
Mertesacker faces a race against time
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Lucky Jackson | Wide Receiver
Team:
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore WR Lucky Jackson is the leading contender to emerge as the team's No. 1 wide receiver.
Taywan Taylor and Nicholas Norris took 3,048 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns out the door with them this offseason, leaving the top of the receiving depth chart open for change. Jackson (6'1/185), who had 26 catches for 395 yards and two scores a year ago, is the leading contender to emerge as Mike White's go-to receiver. "The thing about (Jackson), he comes with energy every day," OC Junior Adams said. "He comes to work every day and he practices hard and he practices fast and he’s very conscientious." Said QB Mike White: "(Jackson’s) done great things. He learned a lot from those guys, (Taylor) and Norris, and the guys before him. He kind of took it upon himself, between him and Fant, to kinda be the alpha of that group and lead those guys." Senior Nacarius Fant is the heavy front-runner to function as WKU's No. 2 wideout.
Aug 9 - 6:11 PM
Source:
wbko.com
WKU turns to Jackson as new No. 1 receiver
Aug 9 - 6:11 PM
More Lucky Jackson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1314)
2
S. Darnold
USC
(867)
3
N. Saban
AL
(855)
4
D. Hand
AL
(569)
5
L. Jackson
LOU
(546)
6
S. Barkley
PSU
(531)
7
D. Lawrence
CLE
(530)
8
D. McNeal
FAU
(511)
9
G. Perry
MCH
(501)
10
B. Scarbrough
AL
(463)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Tickets
Headlines
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
Thor Nystrom updates his CFB fantasy QB rankings, drops them into tiers, and analyzes the landscape.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
NFL Draft Headlines
»
WKU turns to Jackson as new No. 1 receiver
»
TT frosh QB Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer
»
Beavs QB McMaryion transferring to Fresno St.
»
WKU suspends Quinton Baker, two others
»
USC TE Imatorbhebhe (hip) out for two weeks
»
Sam Darnold remains Bovada's Heisman fave
»
Johnny Coach? Manziel interested in sideline
»
Hilltoppers CB Simmons (knee) out for year
»
Wake HC Clawson denies throwing L-Jax shade
»
LSU frosh DE Chaisson 'dominant' in camp
»
Hurricanes C Nick Linder opts for transfer
»
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved