Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore WR Lucky Jackson is the leading contender to emerge as the team's No. 1 wide receiver.

Taywan Taylor and Nicholas Norris took 3,048 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns out the door with them this offseason, leaving the top of the receiving depth chart open for change. Jackson (6'1/185), who had 26 catches for 395 yards and two scores a year ago, is the leading contender to emerge as Mike White's go-to receiver. "The thing about (Jackson), he comes with energy every day," OC Junior Adams said. "He comes to work every day and he practices hard and he practices fast and he’s very conscientious." Said QB Mike White: "(Jackson’s) done great things. He learned a lot from those guys, (Taylor) and Norris, and the guys before him. He kind of took it upon himself, between him and Fant, to kinda be the alpha of that group and lead those guys." Senior Nacarius Fant is the heavy front-runner to function as WKU's No. 2 wideout.