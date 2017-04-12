Player Page

Andy Isabella | Wide Receiver

Team: Massachusetts Minutemen
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 186

Latest News

Recent News

UMass junior WR Andy Isabella caught eight passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 44-31 win over Maine.
Isabella (5'9/186) caught two of his three touchdown passes in the first half, including a 69-yard score in the first quarter. The junior has played like a man possessed over the last two games, logging a combined 15-310-4 receiving line in that small space. He's now turned in four games of at least 100 yards receiving. Nov 11 - 7:54 PM
More Andy Isabella Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 