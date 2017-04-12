Andy Isabella | Wide Receiver Team: Massachusetts Minutemen Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 186

UMass junior WR Andy Isabella caught eight passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 44-31 win over Maine. Isabella (5'9/186) caught two of his three touchdown passes in the first half, including a 69-yard score in the first quarter. The junior has played like a man possessed over the last two games, logging a combined 15-310-4 receiving line in that small space. He's now turned in four games of at least 100 yards receiving.

UMass junior WR Andy Isabella caught seven passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in the school's Saturday 34-23 loss to Mississippi State. The former running back recruit continues to shine. This is his second straight game with seven receptions and his third game this season with over 100 yards. Isabella is a name to know for the rest of the year and heading into the 2018 season.

UMass junior WR Andy Isabella caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in a 17-7 loss to the Monarchs. The Minutemen couldn't get anything going on offense, save for the times they were able to find the 5-foot-9, 185-pound wideout. He made the biggest play of the game, connecting on a 60-yard touchdown with UMass QB Andy Ford to open the third quarter and make it 10-7 ODU with 14:26 to go.