Austin Proehl | Wide Receiver

Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175

North Carolina senior WR Austin Proehl suffered a broken collarbone in Saturday's game against Duke.
Proehl broke the collarbone while hauling in a 47-yard pass in the first half. This will almost certainly sideline him for an extended period of time, though not necessarily for the entirety of the season. A timetable for his return should be established in the coming days. It's a major loss for UNC. Sep 23 - 4:50 PM
Source: Tar Heel Illustrated on Twitter
