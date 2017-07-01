Austin Proehl | Wide Receiver Team: North Carolina Tar Heels Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 175

Latest News Recent News

North Carolina senior WR Austin Proehl suffered a broken collarbone in Saturday's game against Duke. Proehl broke the collarbone while hauling in a 47-yard pass in the first half. This will almost certainly sideline him for an extended period of time, though not necessarily for the entirety of the season. A timetable for his return should be established in the coming days. It's a major loss for UNC. Source: Tar Heel Illustrated on Twitter

North Carolina senior WR Austin Proehl was injured on a long catch in Saturday's game against Duke and does not appear likely to return. Proehl made a 47-yard grab early in the first half, but came down injured on the play and was subsequently seen on the sideline sans jersey. He should be considered doubtful to return. Source: R.L. Bynum on Twitter