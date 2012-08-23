Player Page

Jordan Lasley | Wide Receiver

Team: UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190

UCLA redshirt junior WR Jordan Lasley caught 10 passes for 204 yards and scored three times in a 28-23 loss to USC on Saturday.
Lasley (6'1/210) has been outstanding since returning from suspension, and gave the USC defense everything they can handle and more. His first score came on a beautiful back-shoulder throw from Josh Rosen in the end zone, and he scored again on a nine-yarder in the third quarter to make it 21-14 USC. His final score was a 27-yarder from Rosen that was the final score of the game to make it 28-23 Trojans. Lasley is clearly a playmaker that is coming on strong at the right time. UCLA plays Cal next week, with the winner headed to a bowl game. Nov 19 - 12:03 AM
