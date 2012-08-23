Jordan Lasley | Wide Receiver Team: UCLA Bruins Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190

UCLA redshirt junior WR Jordan Lasley caught 10 passes for 204 yards and scored three times in a 28-23 loss to USC on Saturday. Lasley (6'1/210) has been outstanding since returning from suspension, and gave the USC defense everything they can handle and more. His first score came on a beautiful back-shoulder throw from Josh Rosen in the end zone, and he scored again on a nine-yarder in the third quarter to make it 21-14 USC. His final score was a 27-yarder from Rosen that was the final score of the game to make it 28-23 Trojans. Lasley is clearly a playmaker that is coming on strong at the right time. UCLA plays Cal next week, with the winner headed to a bowl game.

UCLA redshirt junior WR Jordan Lasley caught seven passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in a 44-37 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. Lasley had missed the last three games on suspension, and his return was a big boost for the UCLA offense. His touchdown gave the Bruins a 41-34 lead that ended up being the game-winning score, and he made several other big plays on passes from Josh Rosen. Look for Lasley to have another big game next week against USC.

UCLA HC Jim Mora said that redshirt junior WR Jordan Lasley (discipline) could be available for Saturday's game against Arizona State. Lasley (6'1/210) has been benched for the last three weeks due to an undisclosed disciplinary issue. His potential return -- coupled with the expected return by QB Josh Rosen from a concussion -- would serve as a nice boost for the Bruins offense. The redshirt junior owns a 32-543-3 receiving line on the season. His 17.0 yards per reception is the fourth-best mark in the Pac-12. Source: Ben Bolch on Twitter