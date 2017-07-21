Kamrin Solomon | Wide Receiver

OwlAccess.com's Chuck King reports that FAU is considering taking disciplinary action against senior WR Kamrin Solomon for his alleged role in the fight that led to felony battery charges levied against fellow WR Kalib Woods.

King's sources identified Solomon as the second shirtless fighter in the surveillance video during the altercation. Solomon (6'2/205), the offensive MVP over the spring, is the projected starting slot receiver. Henry Bussey and D’Anfernee McGriff would fight for that designation if he's suspended or dismissed.