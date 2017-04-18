Player Page

Michael Gallup | Wide Receiver

Team: Colorado State Rams
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/4/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200

Colorado State senior WR Michael Gallup caught 11 passes for 134 yards in Saturday's 58-27 victory over Oregon State.
Colorado State opened a brand-new, 41,000-capacity on-campus stadium for this one, and Gallup unsurprisingly christened the new digs by stealing the spotlight. It wasn't always easy. Oregon State made a point of shading coverage his way, so Gallup often had to navigate multiple defensive backs. The Beavers limited his explosive plays well enough -- Gallup's longest reception was a circus 48-yard grab, and he didn't reach the end zone -- but couldn't help but get nicked to death on manufactured touches and short pitch-and-catches. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder posted 76 catches for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He's gunning for even bigger numbers this fall. Aug 26 - 7:25 PM
