Michael Gallup | Wide Receiver

Colorado State opened a brand-new, 41,000-capacity on-campus stadium for this one, and Gallup unsurprisingly christened the new digs by stealing the spotlight. It wasn't always easy. Oregon State made a point of shading coverage his way, so Gallup often had to navigate multiple defensive backs. The Beavers limited his explosive plays well enough -- Gallup's longest reception was a circus 48-yard grab, and he didn't reach the end zone -- but couldn't help but get nicked to death on manufactured touches and short pitch-and-catches. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder posted 76 catches for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He's gunning for even bigger numbers this fall.

"Gallup's a bounding athlete with light feet," Zierlein wrote. "He finds ways to get open and has a good feel for creating late space to make the catch." "Has an exceptional spin move that he unleashes on would-be tacklers and his ability to stack yardage after the catch is appealing," Zierlein wrote. "He appears to be a step counter in his routes, though, and needs to sharpen his breaks."

Colorado State senior WR Michael Gallup said that his timing with senior QB Nick Stevens is sharper now than it was last season.

Colorado State senior WR Michael Gallup said that his timing with senior QB Nick Stevens is sharper now than it was last season.

"I think we have our timing. It's not perfect, but it's way better than it was last season, even in bowl game (against Idaho)," Gallup said. Full steam ahead toward the coming season for the budding star.