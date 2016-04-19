John Ursua | Wide Receiver

Oh dear goodness. Ursua was near-uncoverable in the win, no more so than on his touchdown grab. That one went for 85 yards with just under two minutes remaining in the first half, but don't be crediting QB Dru Brown -- it was almost all Ursua on the play, with Brown hitting him on a little slant and Ursua proceeding to bust it out for the long score. With this one game alone, the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder picked up almost half of the yardage total he posted in 2016, when he put up a 53-652-3 receiving line.

Despite graduating from high school in 2012, Hawaii redshirt sophomore WR John Ursua is entering just his second active year with the Warriors.

Ursua (5'10/165) is not your typical collegiate athlete. Following his high school graduation in 2012, he set out on a two-year mission in France, after which he took a redshirt with the Warriors in 2015. Despite the long layoff from football, he came on last season to catch a healthy 53 passes for 652 yards and three touchdowns. Those 52 catches were good for second-most on the team.