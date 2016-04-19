John Ursua | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Cleveland Chaos
Aug 26
The Week Ahead: He's Rich
Aug 26
Dose: Rhys to the Occasion
Aug 26
Dose: Chaos at Comerica
Aug 25
Waiver Wired: Grandy Man Can
Aug 24
Notes: It's Prospect Season
Aug 23
The Return of Oh
Aug 23
Dose: Disabled Dodgers
Aug 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cole homers, fires seven scoreless vs Reds
Jedd Gyorko leaves with hamstring injury
Clayton Kershaw (back) superb in rehab start
Castillo fans nine, allows one run in loss
Pinder smokes two bombs in win over Rangers
Flores goes 4-for-4 with a homer, three RBI
Gausman fires 7 2/3 shutout frames vs Red Sox
Max Scherzer (neck) to return on Monday
Cody Bellinger (ankle) likely back Wednesday
Richards (biceps) set for rehab assignment
Francisco Cervelli (quad) lands back on DL
Jose Altuve (neck) returns to Astros' lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 25
RotoPat: Fantasy Top 50s 2017
Aug 25
Draft Recap: Husband vs. Wife
Aug 25
Daily Dose: Week 3 Underway
Aug 25
Live Mock Draft Grades
Aug 24
Podcast: Kareem Hunts for RB1
Aug 24
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 24
Dose: Browns Roll With Kizer
Aug 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
McDermott: Tyrod Taylor is our starting QB
Petty throws 3 TDs, leaves with knee injury
Kizer has highs and lows in first NFL start
Ted Ginn contributes 50 total yards Saturday
Dak Prescott sharp in regular season tuneup
Peterson splits first-team work with Ingram
Ingram gets the start, rotates with Peterson
Demaryius Thomas (groin) done for the night
Derek Carr finds Cooper for 48-yard score
Nathan Peterman struggles in relief of Tyrod
Goff takes step back in third preseason game
Tom Savage doesn't do much Saturday night
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Cavs seeking more compensation in trade
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
Woj: Cavs and C's to discuss status of trade
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
Joel Embiid still not cleared for contact
Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic heading to CLE
Kyrie Irving traded to BOS for Isaiah Thomas
Ben Simmons (foot) cleared for full activity
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eggleston tops K&N PS-West final practice
Todd Gilliland leads K&N PS-West Practice 1
Hirschman on pole for Modifieds Seekonk 150
James Davison tops XFINITY Final Practice
Preece fastest in Seekonk Speedway practice
Marks paces Road America XFINITY Practice 1
Cindric fastest again in ARCA practice
Austin Cindric leads ARCA Racing Practice 1
Brandon Ward looks to continue winning ways
Sheldon Creed: Johnsonville 180 advance
Garrett Smithley: Johnsonville 180 advance
Ross Chastain: Johnsonville 180 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson closest pursuer at The NT
Spieth third-round 64; forges 3-shot lead
First-timer Rahm in the mix after R3 67
Defender Reed styles bogey-free 66 in R3
Casey posts 7-under with third-round 66
Glover injures knee at The NT; finishes round
Chappell R3 64 at The NT; ties course record
Horsey leads the Made in Denmark by two shots
B. Watson R2 68; climbs to T5; one back
Matsuyama among notable MCs at The NT
Kuchar inward 29 for course-record-tying 64
Spieth 65 on Day 2; makes it four atop The NT
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hawaii WR Ursua flogs UMass with 12-272-1
Adam Breneman crushes Warriors with 179 yards
Dawkins scores a pair of TDs in win over OSU
Gallup hauls in 11 catches, CSU pastes Beavs
Luton excels early, bombs late in loss to CSU
HC: ‘No decision made’ on Cobbs for OSU game
FSU president predicts bludgeoning of Alabama
UCLA OL Kenny Lacy (hip) likely out for year
Clemson inks HC Swinney to eight-year deal
UTSA inks HC Frank Wilson to five-year deal
Richards (hamstring) questionable for opener
Stanford starting RT Hall out for Australia
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
Sean's Super Subs - Week 3
Aug 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW3
Aug 24
AM's Perfect XI - Week 3
Aug 23
The Bargain Hunter - Week 3
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Newcastle grab first win of the season
West Ham still winless after three matches
Huddersfield draw 0-0 with SOU
Sterling seals late win before seeing red
Miguel Britos sees red early as Hornets draw
Abraham opens PL account as Swans win, 0-2
Eagles still cannot get off the ground
Walters (ankle) ruled out of Sunday's match
Jonny Evans unlikely to figure again in WK3
Loftus-Cheek adds to Palace injury woes
Mendy in traveling squad for Man City
Maguire be to assessed ahead of Week 3
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
John Ursua | Wide Receiver
Team:
Hawaii Warriors
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Hawaii redshirt sophomore WR John Ursua caught 12 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 38-35 win over UMass.
Oh dear goodness. Ursua was near-uncoverable in the win, no more so than on his touchdown grab. That one went for 85 yards with just under two minutes remaining in the first half, but don't be crediting QB Dru Brown -- it was almost all Ursua on the play, with Brown hitting him on a little slant and Ursua proceeding to bust it out for the long score. With this one game alone, the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder picked up almost half of the yardage total he posted in 2016, when he put up a 53-652-3 receiving line.
Aug 26 - 10:09 PM
Despite graduating from high school in 2012, Hawaii redshirt sophomore WR John Ursua is entering just his second active year with the Warriors.
Ursua (5'10/165) is not your typical collegiate athlete. Following his high school graduation in 2012, he set out on a two-year mission in France, after which he took a redshirt with the Warriors in 2015. Despite the long layoff from football, he came on last season to catch a healthy 53 passes for 652 yards and three touchdowns. Those 52 catches were good for second-most on the team.
Jul 11 - 4:03 PM
Source:
khon2.com
Hawaii WR Ursua flogs UMass with 12-272-1
Aug 26 - 10:09 PM
Hawaii WR John Ursua continues to hone game
Jul 11 - 4:03 PM
More John Ursua Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Franklin
PSU
(903)
2
L. Fournette
LSU
(806)
3
D. Law
UAB
(760)
4
M. Zaire
UF
(690)
5
A. Key
LSU
(674)
6
S. Buechele
TX
(632)
7
D. Johnson
FAU
(588)
8
C. Lacanaria
BS
(583)
9
B. Scarbrough
AL
(566)
10
N. Saban
AL
(526)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Hawaii Warriors Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Baker Mayfield and the Sooners will try to fend off Oklahoma State for Big 12 supremacy as Rotoworld's season-preview series continues.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
»
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Hawaii WR Ursua flogs UMass with 12-272-1
»
Adam Breneman crushes Warriors with 179 yards
»
Dawkins scores a pair of TDs in win over OSU
»
Gallup hauls in 11 catches, CSU pastes Beavs
»
Luton excels early, bombs late in loss to CSU
»
HC: ‘No decision made’ on Cobbs for OSU game
»
FSU president predicts bludgeoning of Alabama
»
UCLA OL Kenny Lacy (hip) likely out for year
»
Clemson inks HC Swinney to eight-year deal
»
UTSA inks HC Frank Wilson to five-year deal
»
Richards (hamstring) questionable for opener
»
Stanford starting RT Hall out for Australia
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved