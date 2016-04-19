Player Page

John Ursua | Wide Receiver

Team: Hawaii Warriors
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 165

Hawaii redshirt sophomore WR John Ursua caught 12 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 38-35 win over UMass.
Oh dear goodness. Ursua was near-uncoverable in the win, no more so than on his touchdown grab. That one went for 85 yards with just under two minutes remaining in the first half, but don't be crediting QB Dru Brown -- it was almost all Ursua on the play, with Brown hitting him on a little slant and Ursua proceeding to bust it out for the long score. With this one game alone, the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder picked up almost half of the yardage total he posted in 2016, when he put up a 53-652-3 receiving line. Aug 26 - 10:09 PM
