Jamal Custis | Wide Receiver

Team: Syracuse Orange
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 224

Syracuse redshirt junior WR Jamal Custis (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Central Michigan.
Custis dinged up his left shoulder in the second half of this past Saturday's game against Middle Tennessee. The Orange played coy with his status during the practice week, but he has ultimately been nixed for this showdown with the Chippewas. Sean Riley and Devin Butler are two candidates to see increased playing time with Custis out of the picture. Sep 16 - 2:37 PM
Source: Stephen Bailey on Twitter
