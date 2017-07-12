David Long | Linebacker

Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated reports that West Virginia redshirt sophomore LB David Long (meniscus) will miss at least the first month of the 2017 season.

Long suffered the injury during off-season conditioning. As a redshirt freshman last season, he posted 63 tackles and 4.5 TFL. The fleet 5-foot-11, 230-pounder was one of three returning defensive starters for West Virginia. The Mountaineers do get back top-notch S Dravon Askew-Henry, who missed all of last year after suffering a season-ending knee injury during camp.