Scott Frantz | Tackle

Kansas State sophomore T Scott Frantz revealed publicly that he is gay.

Frantz came out to his Wildcats teammates at a team-building exercise last offseason. He told his family after that. "So the very first time I said those words were in front of, you know, 110, 120 football guys," Frantz said. "So you can imagine how scared I was, how nervous I was. … This could go either really bad or could go really good. And thankfully my teammates embraced me with open arms, and it was great." Frantz started 13 games at left tackle last season. Frantz and 2017 Arizona signee My-King Johnson are the two active FBS players who have come out as gay.