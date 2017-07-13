Nick Harvey | Cornerback

Texas A&M HC Kevin Sumlin confirmed that senior CB Nick Harvey (knee) will likely be sidelined for the 2017 season.

The good news -- if you can call it that -- is that Harvey hasn't used a redshirt year yet. "I don’t foresee him being able to go," Sumlin said Wednesday. "It could be a redshirt situation." Harvey suffered a significant (but unspecified) knee injury during a spring scrimmage. The starting cornerback subsequently underwent surgery. If he indeed misses the campaign, Harvey figures to return as a fifth-year senior in 2018.