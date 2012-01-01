Verdis Brown | Center

Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 OL Verdis Brown.

While Brown has potential as a defensive lineman, 247Sports passes along that he will likely play guard or center with the Seminoles. "If you want to become a great football player or person period, this is the place." Ohio State and Illinois were the other two finalists for the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Florida native. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 center prospect in the 2018 class.