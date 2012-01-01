Al'Vonte Woodard | Wide Receiver

Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 WR Al'Vonte Woodard.

"Too many of those (in-state) guys have been leaving Texas going to the Alabamas and Georgias and I just think it’s time for a change," said the Houston native. "This is finally the chance to put Texas back on the map." Rivals ranks the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Woodard as the No. 38 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. On the field, he offers sound footwork on his routes and has shown the ability to work both as a short-to-intermediate target and a true deep threat.