Dylan Morris | Quarterback

Washington received a verbal commitment from four-star 2019 QB Dylan Morris.

Morris (6'1/180) ranks as Scout.com's No. 44 overall prospect for the 2019 cycle and continues an arms buildup for HC Chris Petersen on the recruiting front. The Huskies already have commitments from four-star 2018 gunslingers Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff, with Morris their first pledge -- at any position -- in the 2019 class. Washington will have plenty of replacement options for Jake Browning when the time comes.