Jeremy McDuffie | Safety

Team: Duke Blue Devils
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/20/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185

Duke junior DB Jeremy McDuffie suffered a fractured thumb on Saturday.
McDuffie (5'11/185) underwent surgery to repair the fracture on Tuesday. Blue Devils HC David Cutcliffe said that he expects the 5-foot-11, 185-pound McDuffie to be able to return in "fairly short order." He could still potentially suit up for the team's season-opening tilt against N.C. Central on September 2. Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman hears from some around the program that McDuffie could potentially develop into Duke's best defender this season. Aug 16 - 5:11 PM
Source: The News & Observer
