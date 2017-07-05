Jeremy McDuffie | Safety

Duke junior DB Jeremy McDuffie suffered a fractured thumb on Saturday.

McDuffie (5'11/185) underwent surgery to repair the fracture on Tuesday. Blue Devils HC David Cutcliffe said that he expects the 5-foot-11, 185-pound McDuffie to be able to return in "fairly short order." He could still potentially suit up for the team's season-opening tilt against N.C. Central on September 2. Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman hears from some around the program that McDuffie could potentially develop into Duke's best defender this season.