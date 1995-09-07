Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Stedman Mayberry | Running Back
Team:
Texas State Bobcats
Age / DOB:
(
22
22) / 7/9/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 189
Latest News
Recent News
Texas State HC Everett Withers confirmed that junior RB Stedman Mayberry is off the team.
The Bobcats' leading returning rusher curiously plummeted down the depth chart to the third-team during spring camp. Withers mentioned that the backfield hierarchy was likely Mayberry's reason for leaving. Mayberry had 593 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while adding another 321 yards receiving on 41 receptions last year.
Aug 1 - 1:21 PM
Source:
San Marcos Record
Texas State junior RB Stedman Mayberry is the team's leading returning rusher.
Mayberry had 593 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while adding another 321 yards receiving on 41 receptions last year. The Bobcats don't have much outside, so Mayberry may be one of QB Damian Williams’ top targets this fall, in addition to his work as the starting running back.
Jul 17 - 2:04 PM
Source:
SB Nation
Leading returning TSU RB Mayberry leaves team
Aug 1 - 1:21 PM
Mayberry could be leading rusher, receiver
Jul 17 - 2:04 PM
More Stedman Mayberry Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1670)
2
D. Carrington
UT
(741)
3
K. Ballage
AZS
(672)
4
D. Hand
AL
(662)
5
J. Whitehead
PIT
(523)
6
A. Bookser
PIT
(510)
7
J. Moglia
CCA
(483)
8
L. Jackson
LOU
(481)
9
J. Rosen
UCL
(465)
10
B. Mayfield
OK
(452)
