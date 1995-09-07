Stedman Mayberry | Running Back

Texas State HC Everett Withers confirmed that junior RB Stedman Mayberry is off the team.

The Bobcats' leading returning rusher curiously plummeted down the depth chart to the third-team during spring camp. Withers mentioned that the backfield hierarchy was likely Mayberry's reason for leaving. Mayberry had 593 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while adding another 321 yards receiving on 41 receptions last year.