Patrick Morris | Center

TCU senior C Patrick Morris is expected to miss four-to-five weeks due to an undisclosed injury.

"He’s a really tough kid, so I won’t be surprised if it’s sooner rather than later," said Horned Frogs HC Gary Patterson. The 6-foot-3, 289-pounder initially sustained the injury during the third quarter of Saturday's win over Oklahoma State. While losing your starting center for a month is never optimal, TCU at least has an experienced option to fall back on. Senior Austin Schlottmann -- who made 11 starts at center last season -- will work in Morris' place moving forward.