Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Kyle Pitts | Tight End
Team:
Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 222
Latest News
Recent News
Florida received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 TE Kyle Pitts.
Pitts (6'4/222) settled on Florida over fellow finalists Georgia and Virginia Tech. Said the Warminster, Pennsylvania, native, "When I went down there, it felt like I was meant to be there. I felt most comfortable down there with all those guys." Rivals ranks Pitts as the No. 202 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Outlet analyst Adam Friedman writes that he is "a very good receiver, can make tough catches, and is deceptively fast" and adds that "[d]efensive backs will have a hard time matching up with Pitts because he is so big and he can really muscle defenders out of the way."
Jul 20 - 4:41 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted four-star 2018 TE Kyle Pitts is deciding between Florida, Georgia and Virginia Tech.
Pitts (6'4/222) will be making his commitment on Thursday. This decision could come down to Florida or Virginia Tech, as Georgia recently landed three-star TE John FitzPatrick and already has stud sophomore TE Isaac Nauta on the roster. Pitts ranks as Rivals' No. 202 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.
Jul 18 - 10:15 PM
Source:
Rivals
Four-star TE Kyle Pitt commits to Gators
Jul 20 - 4:41 PM
Four-star TE Pitts down to three schools
Jul 18 - 10:15 PM
More Kyle Pitts Player News
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
We kick off our CFB season-preview series by looking in the darkest corners of the FBS universe for some small amount of light.
