Florida received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 TE Kyle Pitts.

Pitts (6'4/222) settled on Florida over fellow finalists Georgia and Virginia Tech. Said the Warminster, Pennsylvania, native, "When I went down there, it felt like I was meant to be there. I felt most comfortable down there with all those guys." Rivals ranks Pitts as the No. 202 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Outlet analyst Adam Friedman writes that he is "a very good receiver, can make tough catches, and is deceptively fast" and adds that "[d]efensive backs will have a hard time matching up with Pitts because he is so big and he can really muscle defenders out of the way."