Arjei Henderson | Wide Receiver

Oregon five-star 2019 WR Arjei Henderson has reopened his recruitment.

Not only did Henderson open things back up, we might have to wait a while before we hear just where the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is going to land. He indicated that he has no plans to commit prior to one of the signing periods in 2019. That could change, of course, but it would appear that the Texas native is going to take his time. Rivals ranks Henderson as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2019 class. He's predictably being pursued by just about every big-name program on the map and already holds offers from Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC. Among many, many others.