Rutger Reitmaier | Defensive Tackle

Oregon true freshman DT Rutger Reitmaier will transfer.

The 6-foot-3 former U.S. Army All-American and four-star recruit leaves Eugene without ever having played a down. One of the top prospects in Willie Taggart's first recruiting class, Reitmaier was penciled in as a key Duck reserve this fall. Instead, we assume he'll transfer closer to his home in Nashville. Two things on that: 1.) Hometown Vanderbilt recruited him and also rosters one of his best friends, and, 2.) Tennessee also recruited him, as did new Volunteers DL coach Brady Hoke when he was the Ducks’ defensive coordinator. Reitmaier was the No. 10 defensive tackle in the country in this past cycle, according to 247Sports.