Marcell Harris | Safety

Team: Florida Gators
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211

Florida redshirt senior S Marcell Harris will miss the 2017 season after tearing his achilles on Wednesday.
Harris was expected to take the next step for the Gators, following in the footsteps of Keanu Neal and Marcus Maye. Harris was participating in team run activities before injuring his right achilles. The back half will continue to be reshuffled for the Gators, an area of the team that has been a strength for years. Jul 20 - 11:25 AM
Source: Gators FB on Twitter
