Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida S Harris out for season (achilles)
Ex-Ducks WR Darren Carrington visited Utah
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
LB Baker flies to ridiculous 4.37 forty time
Oregon loses 4-star DT Reitmaier to transfer
Morris: Sutton is a bigger DeAndre Hopkins
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
Media picks Florida State to win ACC
Darren Carrington planning on a transfer
Baylor RB Williams (shoulder) to miss games
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marcell Harris | Safety
Team:
Florida Gators
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 211
Latest News
Recent News
Florida redshirt senior S Marcell Harris will miss the 2017 season after tearing his achilles on Wednesday.
Harris was expected to take the next step for the Gators, following in the footsteps of Keanu Neal and Marcus Maye. Harris was participating in team run activities before injuring his right achilles. The back half will continue to be reshuffled for the Gators, an area of the team that has been a strength for years.
Jul 20 - 11:25 AM
Source:
Gators FB on Twitter
Florida S Harris out for season (achilles)
Jul 20 - 11:25 AM
More Marcell Harris Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida Gators Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
We kick off our CFB season-preview series by looking in the darkest corners of the FBS universe for some small amount of light.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
»
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
»
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
»
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
»
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
»
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
»
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Florida S Harris out for season (achilles)
»
Ex-Ducks WR Darren Carrington visited Utah
»
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
»
LB Baker flies to ridiculous 4.37 forty time
»
Oregon loses 4-star DT Reitmaier to transfer
»
Morris: Sutton is a bigger DeAndre Hopkins
»
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
»
Media picks Florida State to win ACC
»
Darren Carrington planning on a transfer
»
Baylor RB Williams (shoulder) to miss games
»
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
»
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
