Chris Williamson | Defensive Back

Former Florida junior CB/S Chris Williamson transferred to Minnesota.

Williamson shifted from corner to safety over the spring and abruptly left the program prior to fall camp. We don't know which spot P.J. Fleck will prefer him in, but the Gopher coaching staff will have time to sort that out with Williamson set to sit out this fall to satisfy the NCAA's transfer rules. Williamson made one start and appeared in 14 games for the Gators during his career.