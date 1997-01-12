Seth Shuman | Quarterback

Georgia Southern sophomore QB Seth Shuman will not play football this season while he focuses on baseball.

Shuman (6'1/195) was selected by the Orioles in the 39th round of the 2016 amateur draft earlier this summer. On the gridiron, he played in five games as a true freshman last season, rushing for 39 yards on eight carries while throwing for 357 yards with a 1/3 TD/INT ratio. He was in line to start for the coming season, but that burden will now fall to one of Alabama State transfer Ellis Richardson, redshirt freshman Shai Werts or JUCO transfer Kado Brown.