Ole Miss three-star 2019 CB Bobby Wolfe reopened his recruitment.

Wolfe (6'2/175) becomes the first player to decommit from Ole Miss in the wake of HC Hugh Freeze's resignation on Thursday. While no pledges in the 2018 class have backed off their commitments as of yet, those might start to filter out in the coming days. Three-star 2018 OL commit Blaine Scott told ESPN, "Right now I'm just laying low. I will make a decision in a few days." Realistically, it's going to be a very tough hill to climb for Ole Miss to remain legitimately relevant in recruiting for the foreseeable future.