Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2019 CB Akeem Dent.

"Dent really gets downhill in a hurry, flashing big-time closing speed and acceleration, but also does a nice job of playing under control," Scout.com noted in their breakdown of the 6-foot, 170-pound stalwart out of Wellington, Florida. The outlet additionally passes along that Dent has shown an ability to excel at both corner and safety during his high school career. He ranks as Scout's No. 9 overall prospect for the 2019 cycle and stands as their No. 1 corner in the class.