Nick Smith | Linebacker

According to the Gainesville Sun, Florida freshman LB Nick Smith underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on Monday.

He'll be out for at least six weeks. That leaves Smith out for summer camp and the 2017 opener Sept. 2 against Michigan (at least). A redshirt year could be coming. This is a tough blow for Florida, which returns just four LBs who have started a game for the Gators. Smith was the No. 79 OLB in the country in this past cycle.