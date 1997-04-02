Player Page

Jon Wassink | Quarterback

Team: Western Michigan Broncos
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/4/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195

Latest News

Recent News

Western Michigan junior QB Jon Wassink will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a broken collarbone.
Wassink (6'3/195) broke his collarbone in the fourth quarter of a win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Team and player have yet to determine whether he will require surgery, but that is one option on the table. Depending on how quickly the junior is able to heal up, he could potentially be available for bowl action in December. Wassink has thrown for 1,391 yards with a respectable 14/4 TD/INT ratio in eight games this season. True freshman Reece Goddard is expected to start for the remainder of the campaign with Wassink no longer in the picture. Oct 24 - 6:30 PM
Source: mlive.com
More Jon Wassink Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 