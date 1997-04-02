Jon Wassink | Quarterback Team: Western Michigan Broncos Age / DOB: (20) / 2/4/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 195

Western Michigan junior QB Jon Wassink will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a broken collarbone. Wassink (6'3/195) broke his collarbone in the fourth quarter of a win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Team and player have yet to determine whether he will require surgery, but that is one option on the table. Depending on how quickly the junior is able to heal up, he could potentially be available for bowl action in December. Wassink has thrown for 1,391 yards with a respectable 14/4 TD/INT ratio in eight games this season. True freshman Reece Goddard is expected to start for the remainder of the campaign with Wassink no longer in the picture. Source: mlive.com

Western Michigan junior QB Jon Wassink completed 23-of-29 passes for 256 yards and five scores with an interception in a 71-68 seven-overtime victory over Buffalo on Saturday. Wassink (6'3/195) was efficient with the football, and even though his numbers paled in comparison to Buffalo's Drew Henderson (eight scores) this was still a massive day for the junior quarterback. Wassink and the Western Michigan offense should have another big day against Akron on Saturday.

Western Michigan junior QB Jon Wassink completed 14-of-20 passes for 317 yards and three scores in a 55-3 demolishing of Ball State on Saturday. Wassink (6'3/195) was on fire against the Cardinals, and could have had an even bigger day if not for WMU deciding not to run up the score. He found Keishawn Watson for two of the scores, and Donnie Ernsberg had the third. After struggling against USC and Michigan State, Wassink has played exceptionally well. That run should continue next week against Buffalo.