Ryan Mayes | Cornerback

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Miami announced that redshirt junior CB Ryan Mayes is no longer a member of the football program.
Since no reason was given, we can't tell you whether Mayes left on his own recognizance or was shoved out over a disciplinary matter. Mayes, a three-star from Florida, picked Miami over Boston College, Syracuse and others coming out of high school. Jul 28 - 3:09 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
